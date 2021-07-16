Jarrod Evans ready to take his chance with Wales in second Argentina Test

Wales’ Jarrod Evans is determined to make the most of his chance against Argentina

Jarrod Evans is determined to grasp his opportunity after being handed a starting chance in Wales’ final outing of the season.

The Cardiff fly-half has been rewarded for an impressive showing off the bench in last week’s first-Test draw against Argentina with a spot in the initial line-up for Saturday’s second encounter.

The 24-year-old, who was first capped in 2018, has had to wait patiently for openings in Wayne Pivac’s side.

Wales and Argentina meet again after a 20-20 draw last weekend (Ashley Western/PA)

It seemed one would arrive at the start of this summer as British and Irish Lions call-ups and injuries deprived Pivac of a host of senior players for the Tests against Canada and Argentina.

Evans, however, was forced to miss the Canada clash after suffering an ankle injury in training and then had to make do with a replacement’s role against the Pumas at the Principality Stadium last Saturday.

Evans landed two conversions as Wales fought back to earn a draw and missed a long-range penalty in the last minute that could have won the game.

“I am very excited,” said Evans, who is set to win his eighth cap. “It has been brilliant since I came into camp. I’ve really enjoyed it and it’s been good to have a bit of responsibility.

“The injury was quite frustrating because I knew I was down to start that game. Sometimes things just don’t go for you but I’m lucky enough to get another opportunity, as well as having had some time off the bench last week. I’m always grateful for the chance.

“I feel like I’ve been quite patient. I’ve been in a few campaigns here and there for years now, going back to the World Cup. They have given me things to work on and I’d like to think I’ve got better in those areas.

“Now it is the match, come Saturday, and hopefully I can show it out there and put my hands up for future matches, put my best foot forward and do what they want from me.”

Evans will start in the halves alongside Cardiff team-mate Tomos Williams, who also caught the eye as a substitute in the first Test.

Evans’ Cardiff team-mate Tomos Williams will also start (Ashley Western/PA)

“He is a class act,” said Evans. “I’ve played with him for so many years now. We are on the same page a lot of the time.

“A lot of minutes, a lot of matches together – we are quite familiar with how each other plays.