Milwaukee Bucks level finals series against Phoenix Suns with 109-103 win

Khris Middleton scored 40 points for Milwaukee, while Devin Booker had 42 for Phoenix.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket during their clash with the Phoenix Suns
A late surge from Khris Middleton has helped the Milwaukee Bucks level their NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns 2-2 with a thrilling 109-103 victory.

After blowout scores in the first three games, game four was a much tighter affair right from the tip-off.

Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the first half, with a 52-all half-time score setting the stage for an engrossing final two quarters.

Devin Booker bounced back from a lacklustre Game 3 performance to lead the charge for Phoenix out of the break, pushing the Suns to a six-point lead heading into the last term.

However, foul trouble forced him from the game for a substantial part of the quarter, leaving Middleton an opportunity to put the Bucks on his shoulders.

He did just that, capping off a 40-point performance with a crucial six-point run down the stretch which put Milwaukee up 107-101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another strong offensive effort with 26 points, but his biggest contribution was a game-breaking block on a dunk attempt from Deandre Ayton which would have levelled the scores at 101 with just less than 90 seconds remaining.

Booker led all scorers in a losing effort with 42, while Chris Paul struggled again, managing just 10 points on 5-13 shooting.

The teams return to Phoenix for game five on Sunday.

