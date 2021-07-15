I hope so – Danny Willett aiming to end difficult year on a high with Open glory

Danny Willett

To say it has not been a great year for Danny Willett would be a massive understatement, with the 2016 Masters champion catching Covid-19, having a wisdom tooth removed and then needing surgery for appendicitis and a hernia.

But 2021 could yet include a career-defining moment after the 33-year-old from Sheffield made an excellent start to the 149th Open at Royal St George’s.

Seeking to become the first English winner of the Open since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992, Willett birdied four of his last eight holes to card an opening three-under-par 67.

A fine mornings work ✍️ T6 in 2019.. @Danny_Willett picks up where he left off at #TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/VU3FugRnHQ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 15, 2021

“Playing for the first time pain-free was delightful,” said Willett. “The hernia healed up all right but they go in in three places and tore my obliques with one and that’s really been hurting.

“It was joyous sneezing without it hurting for the first time on Saturday. That sounds stupid but that’s where I’ve been. It was a good job we caught it so soon. I saw the doctor on the Sunday of Memorial. If we had left it, who knows?

“And who knows what else 2021 will bring? It might finish well. I hope so.”

Willett has slipped to 115th in the world rankings and is outside the automatic qualifying places for the Ryder Cup, but was invited to a dinner for potential team members by European captain Padraig Harrington during last week’s Scottish Open.

England’s Danny Willett plays out of a bunker on the sixth hole during day one of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I’m still hanging around because of winning at Wentworth (2019 BMW PGA Championship) but I’ve never had a good enough run to progress,” added Willett, who was out of form and failed to win a point on his debut at Hazeltine in 2016.

“Covid came along and I had to drop out of the Players (Championship), which dropped me out of the top 64 for the match play, which knocked me out of the top 50 for other things.

“I haven’t done that much wrong but things haven’t gone in my favour. As long as I’m fit and healthy and can still swing a golf club, anything can happen.

Danny Willett speaks to the media during a practice session ahead of the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine (Peter Byrne/PA)

“There are big points up for grabs from here on in and I’ve obviously played before. If by some unforeseen miracle something does happen for me, I’ll be familiar with the guys who will be in the team.

“It was a nice gesture (by Padraig) and it was nice to see all the guys again.