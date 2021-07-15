Deontay Wilder fight postponed after Tyson Fury tests positive for coronavirus

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off

Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for July 24, has officially been postponed.

A positive coronavirus test for the 32-year-old has forced the trilogy fight to be rearranged for October 9, it was confirmed by the Briton’s US-based promoter Top Rank on Thursday.

It was reported last week that Fury had contracted Covid-19 and it means another delay before he can put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder.

He said: “I want nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait. Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct, 9 and I will knock him spark out.”

Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel added: “This is what we went to arbitration for. He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct 9.”