Sir Chris Hoy expects Jason and Laura Kenny to surpass his Olympics record

Laura and Jason Kenny

Sir Chris Hoy fully expects his record Olympic gold medal haul to be overhauled in Tokyo – and will be cheering on Jason and Laura Kenny in their attempts.

Jason Kenny equalled Hoy’s British record six Olympic titles at the Rio Games while wife Laura moved on to four gold medals.

Hoy feels former track cycling team-mate Jason is set to peak at the right time in the sprint events and endurance rider Laura is capable of multiple wins.

Sir Chris Hoy, right, with team-mates Jason Kenny, centre, and Philip Hindes celebrate with their team sprint gold medals in 2012 (John Giles/PA)

“The men’s Dutch sprint team have been dominant for the last four or five years and it’s been a given that the Dutch are going to win, and the rest are playing for second place, but the Brits are getting closer and closer,” the Scot told the PA news agency.

“They could give them a fright but they have a great chance of silver.

“Individually, I have seen Jason in the background, as he always does, bringing it to his best form at just the right time. I think the extra year has helped him, and Laura.

Chris Hoy hugs Laura Kenny (then Trott) after winning gold at the London Olympics in 2012 (John Giles/PA)

“Laura crashed last year, broke her collarbone, and wasn’t in the best shape at the Worlds because of that. She has four gold medals and I think she could win three and leapfrog Jason and me.

“Whatever happens, I am expecting Jason or Laura to come out of these Games as the most successful British Olympian of all time.

“I will be cheering both of them on because they are both great athletes and both really nice folk as well. If you are going to lose your record to anyone, you want it to be one of your old team-mates so that you can enjoy that moment yourself.”

Both have said they are not focused on records and Hoy recognises that approach as the best way to succeed.

"Not only are you not thinking about setting records, you are not thinking about winning the race," said Hoy