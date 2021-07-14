Just four of England’s ODI stand-ins retained for T20 series against Pakistan

England v Pakistan – First ODI – Sophia Gardens

Just four of the England stand-ins responsible for a remarkable one-day series win over Pakistan have been retained for the forthcoming Twenty20s, with nine players returning to the squad following isolation.

Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory and Matt Parkinson have all been rewarded for their roles in the clean sweep of wins at Cardiff, Lord’s and Edgbaston, while Dawid Malan keeps his usual spot in the 20-over set-up.

Ben Stokes, who rushed his return from finger surgery to lead the shadow side and wore heavy bandaging throughout, is rested as Eoin Morgan reclaims the reins. Jos Buttler is also included after recovering from a calf injury.

Of those who were in the original ODI squad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson and George Garton remain out.

Morgs returns for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan! ??????? #ENGvPAK ?? — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2021

Head coach Chris Silverwood will skip the series to take a family break, having cut one short following the coronavirus issues, leaving assistant Paul Collingwood to lead the group.

He had originally been scheduled to do so in the ODIs but was among those sent into isolation.

Silverwood said: “The Royal London Series success against Pakistan showcased the exciting depth of talent we have developed in men’s white-ball cricket.

Saqib Mahmood has been included after a fine showing in the ODI series (Nigel French/PA)

“We have selected a T20 squad that sees the return of many of our most experienced players after their period of isolation.

“Additionally, we have rewarded some of the players involved in the 50-over series win with selection which allows us to manage multi-format players as we prepare for the much-anticipated Test series against India.

“I would like to express my thanks to Ben Stokes and the players for their efforts over the last week, and the counties for their support in getting this series on.”