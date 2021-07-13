Wales waiting on fitness of Jonathan Davies ahead of Argentina clash

Jonathan Davies is hoping to shake off a knock to feature for Wales

Wales are waiting on the fitness of stand-in captain Jonathan Davies and two other players ahead of Saturday’s second Test against Argentina in Cardiff.

Davies, Willis Halaholo and Aaron Wainwright all suffered knocks in the 20-20 draw in the first Test last weekend.

The trio will be assessed in training in the coming days with coach Wayne Pivac set to name his side on Thursday for the game at the Principality Stadium.

Defence coach Gethin Jenkins said: “There are a few sore bodies. We’ll continue to look after their recovery.

Willis Halaholo is also being assessed (David Davies/PA)

“Nobody is ruled out yet. There are still a few assessments to go in terms of the three bumps we had.

“We’re lucky to only have had those three. It was quite a physical game and we are coming to the end of a long season for the players.”

Wales are without a host of senior players due to British and Irish Lions call-ups this summer.

An inexperienced side showed resilience to come from behind to claim a draw in the first Test, but they did play most of the game against 14 men.

“It was a strange old game,” said Jenkins. “It was what we expected from them but we probably didn’t deal with it as we should have.

“There was little to trouble us and they lost a man but, the way Argentina play – it is a simple game plan but they do it so well. We have to tighten up a few areas.”

The draw means Wales still have a chance of winning the series and Jenkins feels the experience will be beneficial to the squad.

“It puts more pressure on this weekend,” he said. “It is another chance against the same opposition.

“We know everything they are about but it is a big challenge for this group. A lot of the players who played at the weekend probably haven’t experienced that intensity and that pressure.

“It is a chance for them to get another hit-out and work it out for themselves.

Alun Wyn Jones could make a remarkable Lions return (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It has been challenging but I have enjoyed it. We just want to go out at the weekend and put in one final good performance.”

Wales have surprisingly been joined in training this week by regular captain Alun Wyn Jones, who is hoping to prove his fitness to rejoin the Lions squad.

Jones, the original captain for this summer’s series in South Africa, was initially ruled out of the tour after dislocating his shoulder in a warm-up game against Japan last month.

But the 35-year-old lock has made a rapid recovery and could rejoin Warren Gatland’s group if training with Wales is successful.