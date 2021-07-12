The sporting weekend in pictures

Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci throws the trophy in the air after winning Euro 2020

England’s hopes of a first major trophy for 55 years ended in familiar heartbreak as the lost the final of Euro 2020 to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Having enjoyed a dream start with Luke Shaw’s first international goal in only the second minute they were pegged back by Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser and were then beaten 3-2 on spot-kicks.

There were also familiar scenes elsewhere in the capital with Novak Djokovic winning a third successive Wimbledon crown.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

England’s Bukayo Saka was inconsolable after his miss in the penalty shoot-out of the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jadon Sancho is consoled by team-mates after his failure from the spot (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Gareth Southgate guided England to within a couple of penalties of a first major trophy in 55 years (Mike Egerton/PA)

England suffered another heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Shaw gave England the dream start to the Euro 2020 final with a goal in only the second minute (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thousands of fans congregated around Wembley before England’s Euro 2020 final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Novak Djokovic won a sixth Wimbledon title to take his Grand Slam haul to 20 – equalling that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (Adam Davy/PA)

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s four-decade wait for a Wimbledon women’s singles champion by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool)

The British and Irish Lions overcame their toughest test of their South African tour to beat Sharks 71-31 after the hosts lost Jaden Hendrikse to a red card for elbowing (Steve Haag/PA)

Wales had to settle for a draw against 14-man Argentina after a tense Principality Stadium encounter finished 20-20 (Ashley Western/PA)

Ronan Kelleher claimed a record-equalling four tries and debutant Robert Baloucoune conjured a stunning solo score as an experimental Ireland team romped to a 71-10 win over the United States (Donall Farmer/PA)