On this day in 2014: Liverpool accept Barcelona’s £75m offer for Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez celebrates a Liverpool goal

Liverpool accepted a £75million offer from Barcelona for Luis Suarez on this day in 2014.

It marked the end of the Uruguayan’s eventful three-and-a-half year spell at Anfield in which his brilliance on the field was often overshadowed by controversy.

At the time of his move to the Nou Camp, the prolific striker was just beginning a four-month worldwide ban for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at that summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances but also served bans for controversies involving Patrice Evra and Branislav Ivanovic (David Davies/PA)

He had previously served an eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra and a 10-game suspension for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic during his time on Merseyside.

In terms of his football, however, Suarez was outstanding for the Reds.

Signed from Ajax in 2011, Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for the club and was the chief inspiration in an outstanding 2013-14 Premier League campaign which almost ended in title glory.

He missed the start of that season due to one his bans but still netted 31 times as Liverpool finished runners-up to Manchester City by two points, narrowly missing out on what would have been a first league crown in 24 years.

Throughout that season, rumours linking him with Barcelona were rife, though, and a sale had looked inevitable for some time.

Liverpool had resisted Suarez’s attempts to force a move to Arsenal the previous summer. The Gunners made an ill-fated bid of £40,000,001 in a failed attempt to trigger a release clause.

Barca could not be held off and, with “great reluctance” according to manager Brendan Rodgers, a sale was agreed.

“This club did all they could to get me to stay, but playing and living in Spain, where my wife’s family live, is a lifelong dream and ambition,” Suarez said. “I believe now the timing is right.”