Heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties

Italy v England â UEFA Euro 2020 Final â Wembley Stadium

England’s long wait for a major trophy goes on after Gareth Southgate’s side saw their Euro 2020 dreams end in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.

The nation was at a standstill for the Three Lions’ biggest match in 55 years and Luke Shaw’s early stunner at a rocking Wembley had fans dreaming that football would be coming home rather than going to Rome.

But Italy wrested control of Sunday’s final and deservedly levelled through Leonardo Bonucci, with the match going to extra-time and on to spot-kicks after it ended 1-1.

England boss Southgate failed with the key effort in the Euro 96 semi-final loss to Germany and Wembley witnessed another gutting shoot-out loss in the country’s first ever European Championship final.

Jordan Pickford denied Andrea Belotti and Jorginho, but Marcus Rashford hit the post before fellow substitutes Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were denied as Italy won the shoot-out 3-2 to make sure of silverware.

It was a crushing end to a summer that will live long in the memory after Southgate’s side went agonisingly close to following in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup heroes by triumphing on home soil.

Pre-match chaos made way for a perfect start as Shaw hammered home his first England goal after just 117 seconds – the quickest ever goal in a European Championship final.

But England’s intensity eventually tapered off and the Azzurri grew into proceedings, with Roberto Mancini’s men dictating the play in the second half and deservedly drew levelling through Bonucci.

The match went into extra-time and then goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma helped silence the 65,000-plus partisan crowd at Wembley and seal Italy’s second Euro crown.

Southgate gathered his devastated players as Italy celebrated at the end of a night that started in disordered fashion as ticketless fans stormed gates and turnstiles.

England manager Gareth Southgate (right) and his players were dejected (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boos for Italy were followed by a guttural roar as England made their way on to the pitch – a racket that perhaps explained the jittery early Harry Maguire backpass which went straight out for a corner.

But such nerves were settled superbly after England dealt with that set piece.

Shaw – playing left wing-back after Southgate surprisingly started with a 3-4-3 formation – effortlessly played out of the press and on to Kane, who sprayed an exceptional ball to Kieran Trippier on the opposite flank.

The 30-year-old showed his experience and quality by hesitating before sending over a cross to the back post, where Shaw had been allowed to continue his run and strike home from six yards.

Wembley had never been as loud as when the left-back wheeled off in celebration, with Italy appearing overawed, even shell-shocked, by England’s early intensity.

This was a fight that the Three Lions were up for but as play became scrappy the Azzurri began to ask more questions.

Lorenzo Insigne dragged a shot off target before Federico Chiesa sent a low strike from distance skipping just wide.