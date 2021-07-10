Wimbledon day 13: Ashleigh Barty crowned Wimbledon champion for first time

Ashleigh Barty was crowned Wimbledon champion after a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.
The world number one overcame her own nerves and the slow-burning Pliskova to win 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 on Centre Court.
Barty’s victory saw her emulate friend and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley 50 years on from her first Wimbledon title while wearing an outfit inspired by that moment.
It also ended Australia’s four-decade wait for a women’s champion.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at events on day 13 at Wimbledon.
There was UK royalty and Hollywood royalty in attendance as Tom Cruise sat a few seats behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
There was British success for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who won the men’s wheelchair doubles final 7-5 6-2 against Tom Egberink of Holland and Belgium’s Joachim Gerard, while Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk reached the final in the mixed doubles, where they will face Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury.
