England awaits Euro 2020 final – Saturday’s sporting social

We're sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68.

Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/kusQZYmVs4

— England (@England) July 10, 2021