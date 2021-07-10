Dennis Adeniran agrees deal with Sheffield Wednesday

Dennis Adeniran has joined Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of former Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Wycombe, was a free agent after being released by the Merseyside club.

Adeniran came through the youth ranks at Fulham and scored on his first-team debut in a League Cup tie against Leyton Orient in August 2016.

The England youth international moved to Everton the following year but did not break into the senior side.