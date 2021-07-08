Paralympic swimming champion Claire Cashmore named in triathlon team for Tokyo

Claire Cashmore in triathlon action

Paralympic swimming champion Claire Cashmore has been named in Great Britain’s eight-person triathlon team for Tokyo 2020.

Cashmore switched sports after winning gold in the 4 x 100 metre medley relay at Rio in 2016 and will travel to her fifth Games.

She will line up alongside Rio silver medallist Lauren Steadman in the PTS5 classification, while Alison Peasgood and Melissa Reid, who won silver and bronze respectively in Brazil, will compete for ParalympicsGB in the PTVI category.

It’s a 5️⃣th Games for @ClaireCashmore as she makes the switch from swimming to Para triathlon. #ImpossibleToIgnore ?‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️?? pic.twitter.com/wBTfOUWEUj — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) July 8, 2021

George Peasgood, Dave Ellis and Paralympic debutants Fran Brown and Michael Taylor complete the squad.

Cashmore, who won eight medals in the pool between 2004 and 2016, clinched world gold in 2019.

“I’m so proud to be selected for my fifth Paralympic Games and my first with Para triathlon,” the 33-year-old said in a statement.

“Being a member of ParalympicsGB is really special and I know that the experience in Tokyo will mean just as much to me. I know the hard work isn’t done though.”

Finally the cat is out the hat! ??? https://t.co/fYn75gze9Q — Claire Cashmore MBE (@ClaireCashmore) July 8, 2021

Team-mate Steadman has already enjoyed success in 2021, finishing first at the World Triathlon Para Series Leeds, followed by another gold at the World Triathlon Para Cup in A Coruna.

Peasgood, who will be guided by Nikki Bartlett in Japan, secured bronze at her first race in over a year at the meet in Leeds before winning gold in A Coruna.

Her brother-in-law, George Peasgood, is preparing for his second Games on the back of winning gold at the World Triathlon Para Series in Yokohama earlier this year.

Ellis, who swam for Britain in Beijing in 2008 and will be guided by Luke Pollard, has won two world titles since switching sports in 2013 and is set for his maiden Paralympic triathlon outing after his PTVI classification was not included at Rio.

Meet the ParalympicsGB triathlon squad for Tokyo 2020!#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/0eVpES0I7s — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) July 8, 2021

Brown travels to her maiden Games as PTS2 world and European champion, with fellow Paralympics newcomer Taylor going in the PTS4 event, while Reid will bid to build on her third-placed finish five years ago with assistance from guide Hazel Smith.

Para triathlon head coach for ParalympicsGB Jonny Riall said: “We’ve got a group of top athletes who have proven their ability across the last few years, and an exciting mix of Paralympic experience and first-timers.