Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Archery (6):

Men:

Tom Hall, Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Patrick Huston, Belfast

James Woodgate, Woking, Surrey

Women:

Sarah Bettles, Essex

Naomi Folkard, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Bryony Pitman, Shoreham in West, Sussex

Artistic swimming (2)

Kate Shortman, free duet

Isabelle Thorpe, free duet

Athletics (77):

Women:

Dina Asher-Smith, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Daryll Neita, 100m, 4x100m relay (Rana Reider, Cambridge)

Asha Philip, 100m, 4x100m relay (Steve Fudge, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Beth Dobbin, 200m, 4x100m relay (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)

Ama Pipi, 400m, 4x400m relay (Linford Christie, Enfield and Haringey)

Jodie Williams, 400m, 4x400m relay (Ryan Freckleton, Herts Phoenix)

Nicole Yeargin, 400m, 4x400m relay (Quincy Watts, Pitreavie)

Keely Hodgkinson, 800m (Trevor Painter, Leigh)

Laura Muir, 1500m (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)

Jemma Reekie, 800m (Andy Young, Kilbarchan)

Alex Bell, 800m (Pudsey and Bramley).

Katie Snowden, 1500m (Dan Stepney, Herne Hill)

Revee Walcott-Nolan, 1500m (Dale King-Clutterbuck, Luton)

Jess Judd, 5000m and 10000m (Mick Judd, Blackburn)

Amy-Eloise Markovc, 5000m (Chris Fox, Wakefield)

Eilish McColgan, 5000m and 10000m (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

Elizabeth Bird, 3000m steeplechase (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnett)

Aimee Pratt, 3000m steeplechase (Vicente Modahl, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Tiffany Porter, 100m hurdles (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Cindy Sember, 100m hurdles (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Meghan Beesley, 400m hurdles (Benke Blomkvist, Birchfield)

Jessie Knight, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Jessica Turner, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay (Nick Dakin, Amber Valley and Erewash)

Morgan Lake, high jump (Fuzz Caan, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Emily Borthwick, high jump (Fuzz Caan, Wigan and District)

Holly Bradshaw, pole vault (Scott Simpson, Blackburn)

Abigail Irozuru, long jump (Aston Moore, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Jazmin Sawyers, long jump (Lance Brauman, City of Stoke)

Lorraine Ugen, long jump (Dwight Phillips, Thames Valley)

Sophie McKinna, shot put (Mike Winch, Great Yarmouth)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, heptathlon (Bertrand Valcin, Liverpool) *subject to fitness

Imani-Lara Lansiquot, 4x100m relay (Steve Fudge, Sutton and District)

Ashleigh Nelson, 4x100m relay (Michael Afilaka, City of Stoke)

Zoey Clark, 4x400m relay (Eddie McKenna, Thames Valley)

Emily Diamond, 4x400m relay (Benke Blomkvist, Bristol and West)

Laviai Nielsen, 4x400m relay (Christine Bowmaker, Enfield and Haringey)

Hannah Williams, 4x400m relay (Glyn Hawkes, Herts Phoenix)

Stephanie Davis, marathon (Phillip Kissi, Clapham Chasers)

Jess Piasecki, marathon (Robert Hawkins, Stockport)

Steph Twell, marathon (Aldershot Farnham & District)

Men:

CJ Ujah, 100m, 4x100m relay (Ryan Freckleton, Enfield and Haringey)

Zharnel Hughes, 100m, 4x100m relay (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Reece Prescod, 100m, 4x100m relay (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)

Adam Gemili, 200m, 4x100m relay (Rana Reider, Blackheath and Bromley)

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, 200m (Lance Brauman, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Oliver Dustin, 800m (Graeme Mason, Border)

Elliot Giles, 800m (Jon Bigg, Birchfield)

Daniel Rowden, 800m (Matt Yates, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Jake Heyward, 1500m (Mark Rowland, Cardiff)

Josh Kerr, 1500m (Danny Mackey, Edinburgh)

Jake Wightman, 1500m (Geoff Wightman, Edinburgh)

Andrew Butchart, 5000m (Barry Fudge, Central)

Marc Scott, 5000m and 10000m (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)

Sam Atkin, 10000m (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)

Phil Norman, 3000m steeplechase (Tomaz Plibersek, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Zak Seddon, 3000m steeplechase (Jeff Seddon, Bracknell)

Andrew Pozzi, 110m hurdles (Santiago Antunez, Stratford-upon-Avon)

David King, 110m hurdles (Tim O’Neil, City of Plymouth)

Tom Gale, high jump (Denis Doyle, Team Bath)

Harry Coppell, pole vault (Scott Simpson, Wigan and District)

Ben Williams, triple jump (Aston Moore, City of Stoke)

Scott Lincoln, shot put (Paul Wilson, City of York)

Lawrence Okoye, discus (Zane Duquemin/Joh Hillier, Croydon)

Taylor Campbell, hammer (John Pearson, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Nick Miller, hammer (Tore Gustafson, Border)

Richard Kilty, 4x100m relay (Gateshead)

Jona Efoloko, 4x100m relay (Clarence Callender, Sale Harriers)

Niclas Baker, 4x400m relay (Piotr Spas, Crawley)

Cameron Chalmers, 4x400m relay (Matt Elias, Guernsey)

Matthew Hudson-Smith, 4x400m relay (Lance Brauman, Birchfield)

Michael Ohioze, 4x400m relay (Dan Tomlin, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Lee Thompson, 4x400m relay (John Henson, Sheffield and Dearne)

Ben Connor, marathon (Derby)

Callum Hawkins, marathon (Robert Hawkins, Kilbarchan)

Chris Thompson, marathon (Alan Story, Aldershot Farnham & District)

Tom Bosworth, 20km race walk (Andi Drake, Tonbridge)

Callum Wilkinson, 20km race walk (Rob Heffernan, Enfield and Haringey)

Badminton (7)

Toby Penty, men’s singles

Kirsty Gilmour, women’s singles

Lauren Smith, mixed doubles and women’s doubles

Marcus Ellis, mixed doubles

Chloe Birch, women’s doubles

Ben Lane, men’s doubles

Sean Vendy, men’s doubles

Boxing (11)

Men:

Galal Yafai, flyweight (52kg)

Peter McGrail, featherweight (57kg)

Luke McCormack, lightweight (63kg)

Pat McCormack, welterweight (69kg)

Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight (81kg)

Cheavon Clarke, heavyweight (91kg)

Frazer Clarke, super-heavyweight (91kg+)

Women:

Charley Davison, flyweight (51kg)

Karriss Artingstall, featherweight (57kg)

Caroline Dubois, lightweight (60kg)

Lauren Price, middleweight (75kg)

Canoeing (8):

Canoe Slalom:

Adam Burgess, men’s C1

Bradley Forbes-Cryans, men’s K1

Mallory Franklin, women’s C1

Kimberley Woods, women’s K1

Canoe Sprint:

Liam Heath – men’s K1 200m

Deborah Ker, women’s K1 500m

Emily Lewis, women’s K1 200m

Katie Reid, women’s C1 200m

Climbing (1)

Shauna Coxsey – speed climbing

Cycling (26)

Tao Geoghegan Hart, men’s road race and men’s time trial

Geraint Thomas, men’s road race and men’s time trial

Adam Yates, men’s road race

Simon Yates, men’s road race

Lizzie Deignan, women’s road race

Anna Shackley, women’s road race and women’s time trial

Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike

Evie Richards, women’s mountain bike

Kye Whyte, men’s BMX SX

Beth Shriever, women’s BMX SX

Declan Brooks, men’s BMX Freestyle Park

Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX Freestyle Park

Ed Clancy, men’s endurance

Ethan Hayter, men’s endurance

Ethan Vernon, men’s endurance

Matt Walls, men’s endurance

Ollie Wood, men’s endurance

Katie Archibald, women’s endurance

Elinor Barker, women’s endurance

Neah Evans, women’s endurance

Laura Kenny, women’s endurance

Josie Knight, women’s endurance

Katy Marchant, women’s sprint

Jack Carlin, men’s sprint

Jason Kenny, men’s sprint

Ryan Owens, men’s sprint

Diving (12):

Eden Cheng, London, Crystal Palace Diving

Tom Daley, Plymouth, Dive London

Daniel Goodfellow, Cambridge, City of Leeds

James Heatly, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Diving Club

Jack Laugher, Harrogate, City of Leeds

Matty Lee, Leeds, Dive London

Scarlett Mew Jensen, London, Dive London

Grace Reid, Edinburgh, Dive London

Andrea Spendolini-Siriex, London, Crystal Palace Diving

Katherine Torrance, Leeds, City of Leeds

Lois Toulson, Leeds, City of Leeds

Noah Williams, London, Dive London

Equestrian (9)

Dressage:

Charlotte Dujardin

Charotte Fry

Carl Hester

Eventing:

Laura Collett

Tom McEwen

Oliver Townsend

Jumping:

Scott Brash

Ben Maher

Holly Smith

Fencing (1):

Marcus Mepstead, men’s foil individual event.

Football (18)

Women’s:

Carly Telford, goalkeeper, Chelsea and England.

Ellie Roebuck, goalkeeper, Manchester City and England.

Millie Bright, defender, Chelsea and England.

Lucy Bronze, defender, Manchester City and England.

Rachel Daly, defender, Houston Dash and England.

Steph Houghton, defender, Manchester City and England.

Demi Stokes, defender, Manchester City and England.

Leah Williamson, defender, Arsenal and England.

Sophie Ingle, midfielder, Chelsea and Wales.

Kim Little, midfielder, Arsenal and Scotland.

Jill Scott, midfielder, Manchester City and England.

Keira Walsh, midfielder, Manchester City and England.

Caroline Weir, midfielder, Manchester City and Scotland.

Lauren Hemp, forward, Manchester City and England.

Fran Kirby, forward, Chelsea and England.

Nikita Parris, forward, Olympique Lyonnais and England.

Georgia Stanway, forward, Manchester City and England.

Ellen White, forward, Manchester City and England.

Golf (4)

Paul Casey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Tommy Fleetwood

Mel Reid

Gymnastics (10):

Men’s artistic:

Max Whitlock

Joe Fraser

James Hall

Giarnni Regini-Moran

Women’s artistic:

Alice Kinsella

Jennifer Gadirova

Jessica Gadirova

Amelie Morgan

Trampolining:

Bryony Page

Laura Gallagher

Hockey (32)

Women:

Giselle Ansley

Grace Balsdon

Fiona Crackles

Maddie Hinch (gk)

Sarah Jones

Hannah Martin

Shona McCallin

Lily Owsley

Hollie Pearne-Webb (capt)

Izzy Petter

Ellie Rayer

Sarah Robertson

Anna Toman

Susannah Townsend

Laura Unsworth

Leah Wilkinson

Men’s:

David Ames

Liam Ansell

Brendan Creed

Adam Dixon (captain)

Jacob Draper

James Gall

Chris Griffiths

Ollie Payne (gk)

Phil Roper

Liam Sanford

Rupert Shipperley

Ian Sloan

Tom Sorsby

Zach Wallace

Jack Waller

Sam Ward

Judo (6)

Ashley McKenzie, -60kg

Chelsie Giles, -52kg

Lucy Renshall, -63kg

Gemma Howell, -70kg

Natalie Powell, -78kg

Sarah Adlington, +78kg

Modern Pentathlon (4)

Kate French

Joseph Choong

James Cooke

Joanna Muir

Rowing (41)

Victoria Thornley, women’s single sculls

Helen Glover, women’s pair

Polly Swann, women’s pair

Emily Craig, lightweight women’s double sculls

Imogen Grant, lightweight women’s double sculls

Graeme Thomas, men’s double sculls

John Collins, men’s double sculls

Rowan McKeller, women’s four

Harriet Taylor, women’s four

Karen Bennett, women’s four

Rebecca Shorten, women’s four

Oliver Cook, men’s four

Matthew Rossiter, men’s four

Rory Gibbs, men’s four

Sholto Carnegie, men’s four

Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, women’s quadruple sculls

Hannah Scott, women’s quadruple sculls

Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne, women’s quadruple sculls

Lucy Glover, women’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, men’s quadruple sculls

Angus Groom, men’s quadruple sculls

Thomas Barras, men’s quadruple sculls

Jack Beaumont, men’s quadruple sculls

Fiona Gammond, women’s eight

Sara Parfett, women’s eight

Rebecca Edwards, women’s eight

Chloe Brew, women’s eight

Katherine Douglas, women’s eight

Caragh McMurty, women’s eight

Rebecca Muzerie, women’s eight

Emily Ford, women’s eight

Matilda Horn (cox), women’s eight

Joshua Bugajski, men’s eight

Jacob Dawson, men’s eight

Thomas George, men’s eight

Mohamed Sbihi, men’s eight

Charles Elwes, men’s eight

Oliver Wynne-Griffith, men’s eight

James Rudkin, men’s eight

Thomas Ford, men’s eight

Henry Fieldman (cox), men’s eight

Rugby 7s (24)

Men:

Dan Bibby

Alec Coombes

Alex Davis

Robbie Ferguson

Harry Glover

Ben Harris

Olly Lindsay-Hague

Ross McCann

Max McFarland

Tom Mitchell

Dan Norton

Ethan Waddleton

Women:

Holly Aitchison

Abbie Brown

Abi Burton

Deborah Fleming

Natasha Hunt

Megan Jones

Jasmine Joyce

Alex Matthews

Helena Rowland

Hannah Smith

Celia Quansah

Emma Uren

Sailing (15)

Giles Scott, Finn

Alison Young, Laser Radial

Hannah Mills, 470

Eilidh McIntyre, 470

Luke Patience, 470

Chris Grube, 470

Emma Wilson, women’s RS:X (Windsurfing)

Tom Squires, men’s RS:X (Windsurfing)

Charlotte Dobson, 49erFX

Saskia Tidey, 49erFX

Dylan Fletcher, 49er

Stuart Bithell, 49er

Anna Burnet, Nacra 17

John Gimson, Nacra 17

Elliot Hanson, Laser

Shooting (5)

Kirsty Hegarty – women’s trap.

Matt Coward-Holley – men’s trap.

Aaron Heading – men’s trap.

Seonaid McIntosh – women’s 3×50 rifle and 10m air rifle.

Amber Hill – women’s skeet

Skateboarding (2)

Sky Brown – skateboard park

Bombette Martin – skateboard park

Swimming (32):

Adam Peaty

Duncan Scott

James Wilby

Luke Greenbank

Abbie Wood

Aimee Willmott

Alicia Wilson

Alys Thomas

Anna Hopkin

Ben Proud

Brodie Williams

Calum Jarvis

Cassie Wild

Dan Jervis

Freya Anderson

Harriet Jones

Jacob Peters

Jacob Whittle

James Guy

Joe Litchfield

Kathleen Dawson

Kieran Bird

Matthew Richards

Max Litchfield

Molly Renshaw

Ross Murdoch

Sarah Vasey

Tom Dean

Laura Stephens

Lucy Hope

Hector Pardoe (marathon swimming)

Alice Dearing (marathon swimming)

Table Tennis (3)

Liam Pitchford

Tin-Tin Ho

Paul Drinkhall

Taekwondo (5)

Bradly Sinden, -68kg

Mahama Cho, +80kg

Jade Jones, -57kg

Lauren Williams, -67kg

Bianca Walkden, +67kg

Tennis (6)

Andy Murray, men’s singles and men’s doubles

Dan Evans, men’s singles and men’s doubles

Johanna Konta, women’s singles and women’s doubles

Heather Watson, women’s singles and women’s doubles

Neal Skupski, men’s doubles (with Dan Evans)

Joe Salisbury, men’s doubles (with Andy Murray)

Triathlon (5)

Jonny Brownlee

Vicky Holland

Georgia Taylor-Brown

Jess Learmonth

Alex Yee