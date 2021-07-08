Frankie Dettori rooting for Italy in Euro final

Frankie Dettori was at Wembley to see Italy beat Spain

Frankie Dettori will be “hiding somewhere” as he watches on when his beloved Italy clash with England in the Euro 2020 final.

The hugely popular Italian rider was at Wembley on Tuesday to see the Azzurri knock out Spain on penalties in their semi-final, but will not be there in person on Sunday night.

Looking back on England’s victory against Denmark – sealed by Harry Kane’s swift rebound from his own saved penalty, given after a contentious foul on Raheem Sterling – Dettori is expecting a tight affair.

He said: “I watched most of the match until you (England) got the phantom penalty and I decided to go to bed!

“I went to the Italy semi-final – I took Andrea (Atzeni, fellow jockey) with me, and my daughter. I was given tickets, so I thought it was a good opportunity, and it was a rollercoaster to be honest with you – I felt like I’d had seven rides at Royal Ascot afterwards!

“I’m not going to the final. I’m taking my wife away for a couple of days and didn’t realise it was on the same day as the final, but maybe it’s a good thing, in case we get beat! I’ll be hiding somewhere, and watch it by myself.

“I don’t think anyone could wish for a better final, and I think it will be close.