On this day in 2011: Ricky Hatton announces retirement from boxing

Ricky Hatton in the boxing ring

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton announced his retirement from boxing on this day in 2011 at the age of 32.

Hatton, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was one of the biggest names in world boxing and one of Britain’s most popular fighters of all time.

‘The Hitman’s’ explosive, unrelenting style had ensured sell-out crowds for all his major fights, while he had been beaten only twice in 47 contests.

Hatton is pictured shortly after announcing his retirement at the Sportsman Casino in London in 2011 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

When announcing his decision to hang up his gloves, Hatton said: “It’s a very sad day for me. I know it’s the right decision though.

“I’ve known it was the right thing to do for 18 months to be honest. It’s a bit of a relief to finally do it.”

The Manchester boxer had not fought since a punishing second-round knockout delivered by Manny Pacquiao in an IBO light-welterweight world title fight in Las Vegas in 2009.

His only other defeat at the time had been against Floyd Mayweather Jr in a WBC welterweight world title contest at the same MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2007.

04-06-2005 on this night 16yrs ago was my best ever boxing night stopping ?? Kostya Tszyu ???? ???For IBF & universally recognised undisputed Light Welterweight championship of the world. 2amM.E.N. Arena, Manchester. In my hometown Infront of my people. #memmories #manc pic.twitter.com/5X5vbpeSYE — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) June 4, 2021

Hatton, who had turned professional in 1997, won his first 21 fights before beating Jon Thaxton on points to become British light-welterweight champion in 2000.

He produced a thrilling upset to win the IBF light-welterweight title by stopping Australia’s Kostya Tszyu in 2005 and became a two-weight champion by defeating Puerto Rican Luis Collazo to take the WBA welterweight title in 2006.

Hatton’s status soared further with a memorable fourth-round knockout of Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas in 2007 before suffering his first career defeat, a 10th-round stoppage, to Mayweather later that year.