Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day

The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.

Ashleigh Barty takes on Ajla Tomljanovic
Ashleigh Barty takes on Ajla Tomljanovic

It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, in action on Centre Court.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.

Order of play

Centre Court
Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz
Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka
Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic

Court One
Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic
Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber

Match of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Five – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ons Jabeur has had an amazing tournament (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool)

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title in Birmingham last month and had already knocked out former champions Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza before a 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory saw seventh seed Swiatek added to the list. Sabalenka is enjoying her best run at a grand slam and is desperate to go further. This will be an intriguing clash of styles.

Fond farewell

British teenager Raducanu’s fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.

