Australian Grand Prix cancelled for second year due to pandemic’s ‘challenges’

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG Petronas during practice for the 2014 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second straight year due to the “restrictions and logistical challenges” of the pandemic, organisers said.

In January, the event was moved from its usual date in March to November due to Victoria state’s quarantine requirements, with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) offering a Covid-safe plan that included bubbles for racing teams.

But early on Tuesday AGPC tweeted: “We regret to announce that the 2021 #AusGP has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

We regret to announce that the 2021 #AusGP has been cancelled due to restrictions & logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.#F1 https://t.co/aDmCA8s6nx — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) July 6, 2021

The announcement came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday unveiled a new national pandemic plan which includes cutting international flight numbers by half from July 14.

In a statement, AGPC chairman Paul Little said: “We’re deeply disappointed that for a second consecutive year, both MotoGP and Formula One fans won’t be able to see the world’s best riders and drivers compete at the wonderful Phillip Island and Albert Park Grand Prix Circuits.”

“We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations.”

The statement added the AGPC would continue to work with Formula One and the Victorian Government regarding the “calendar timings” for the 2022 event.

Formula One chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “While it is disappointing we won’t be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23-race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward to replace the place left vacant by the Australian Grand Prix.