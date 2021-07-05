Liam Gallagher will be watching the ‘Les Dennis’ for ‘celestial’ Emma Raducanu

UK & international sportsPublished:

Gallagher will be watching closing on Monday to support Raducanu.

Liam Gallagher and Emma Raducanu
Liam Gallagher and Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon heroics have not gone unnoticed in the music world as she caught the eye of Liam Gallagher.

The 18-year-old has become the star of the Championships this year, progressing to the last 16 in her debut campaign at the All England Club.

And it is not just tennis fans that have sat up and taken note of Raducanu’s talents.

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher reacted to her third-round win over Sorana Cirstea by tweeting “BIBLICAL.”

The singer is now following Raducanu’s SW19 journey and urged everyone to do the same on Monday morning with a touch of rhyming slang.

He tweeted: “Get on the Les Dennis tday and get behind Emma Raducanu celestial talent.”

So will we ever see Gallagher attend Wimbledon?

He added: “I’m always threatening to make an appearance but never get round to it I’m scared tennis folk are hardcore.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News