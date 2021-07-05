James Anderson takes 1,000th first-class wicket of career

James Anderson in action

James Anderson claimed the 1,000th first-class wicket of his career in Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship game against Kent.

The 38-year-old seamer is already the most prolific wicket-taker in English Test history with 617, but now has another achievement to add to his CV.

In trademark fashion, Anderson claimed the wicket of Heino Kuhn with an outswinger that the Kent batsman could do nothing more than edge behind to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas.

THE ? Congratulations on 1,000 First Class wickets @jimmy9 ? pic.twitter.com/bbMLcETz8k — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2021

As well as being his 1,000th first-class wicket, it also brought up his five-wicket haul in the innings, and Anderson was bowling at the end named after himself at Emirates Old Trafford.

Anderson did not stop there and finished with first-innings figures of seven for 19 from his 10 overs – his best Red Rose performance – as Lancashire bowled Kent out for just 74 in 26.2 overs.

The bowler made his first-class debut in 2002 and his Test bow came a year later against Zimbabwe at Lord’s.

.@jimmy9 gets another ovation as he ends his spell at-appropriately-the James Anderson End with his best Lancashire bowling figures to date of 10-5-19-7. @KentCricket are 49-8 stevens 18* Logan 2* #LANvKEN pic.twitter.com/tcP52Np4aw — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 5, 2021

He is fourth on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket and just the 14th player and fifth seamer to reach 1,000 first-class wickets this century.