Ashleigh Barty into second week at Wimbledon

Ashleigh Barty

World number one Ashleigh Barty equalled her best Wimbledon run by beating Katerina Siniakova to reach the fourth round.

In a women’s draw in which only three of the top 13 seeds remain, the top seed progressed 6-3 7-5 against the Czech world number 64 on Centre Court.

Barty eased through the first set and served for the match at 5-4, only for Siniakova to break back.

But the Australian clearly fancied an early night and broke back with a superbly-executed lob on break point before this time finishing the job.

Is 2021 the year of @ashbarty? The No.1 seed matches her best performance at Wimbledon by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 to progress to the fourth round

She said: “It was a hell of a match from the first point. Katerina brought an incredible level and I knew I would have to play at my best.”

Barty will face Czech 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova, the French Open champion, in round four.

“That will be another incredible challenge,” added Barty. “It’s a privilege to be in the second week at Wimbledon, to prolong my stay is going to be a lot of fun.