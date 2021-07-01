On this day in 2017: Alex Hales hits Lord’s record 187 in Nottinghamshire win

UK & international sports

Hales broke a 52-year record when he scored 187.

Alex Hales celebrates with the trophy
Alex Hales struck a Lord’s record as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by four wickets to win the Royal London One-Day Cup on this day in 2017.

The England international hit an unbeaten 187 – the highest score in a domestic final at Lord’s – to clinch the trophy.

It broke a 52-year record which had stood since Geoff Boycott scored 146 when Yorkshire beat Surrey in the 1965 Gillette Cup.

Nottinghamshire v Surrey – One Day Cup Final – Lord’s
Nottinghamshire’s Alex Hales celebrates beating Surrey (John Walton/PA)

Hales was dropped when he was on just nine as Ollie Pope failed to take a catch at cover off the bowling of Sam Curran.

He raced to his half-century off just 35 balls and then recorded the fastest Lord’s domestic final century from 83 deliveries.

Hales then eventually finished his innings off 167 balls as Notts chased 298 to win with 13 balls to spare.

