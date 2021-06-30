Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray heads the Britons in action at SW19

Wimbledon 2021 â Day One â The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Serena Williams tumbled out through injury while three Britons also fell by the wayside on day two.

Day three sees Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter in second-round action, while Cam Norrie has a first-round match to finish.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic opens things up on Centre Court against former runner-up Kevin Anderson.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day three at Wimbledon.

Order of play

Centre Court

Novak Djokovic (1) v Kevin Anderson

Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

Court One

Elina Svitolina (3) v Alison Van Uytvanck

Dan Evans v Dusan Lajovic

Ons Jabeur (21) v Venus Williams

Brit watch

Match of the day

Katie Boulter faces the second seed on Centre (Adam Davy/PA)

Boulter faces a huge test against second seed Sabalenka, but it is one the 24-year-old is likely to relish on Centre Court, especially after her battling three-set win over Danielle Lao in round one.

Biggest fan

This lovely lady made my day. Honoured ?? #nolefam https://t.co/lsce8zb3qo — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 29, 2021

Has Novak found her yet?