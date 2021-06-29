Wimbledon day two: Ashleigh Barty pushed hard by Carla Suarez Navarro

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Two – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

World number one Ashleigh Barty was made to work hard before sealing a triumphant return to grass with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro.

The top seed battled through 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1 win over an opponent who was playing at the All England Club for the last time, having only recently recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma.

There were tears from Serena Williams, who had to retire hurt after a slip, and tantrums from a Frenchman accused of not trying.

Roger Federer’s return almost did not go to plan but the Swiss great is through after Adrian Mannarino also had to retire hurt, following a fall, with the score at two sets each.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the dramatic events on day two at Wimbledon.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Heartbroken Serena Williams waves goodbye (Adam Davy/PA)

Shot of the day

Dan Evans having fun in his win against Feliciano Lopez ⚡️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/oZjkSkSkTy — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Stat of the day

41 years old and she's still out here fighting ?@venuseswilliams gets her first #Wimbledon singles victory since 2018 to reach the second round pic.twitter.com/hNidu4FYGO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Evergreen Venus Williams registered her 90th singles win at Wimbledon, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets.

Communication breakdown

"My English is not good enough!" Even at 39, you never stop learning – right, @rogerfederer?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5BALP53NDA — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Meltdown of the day

Controversial Frenchman Benoit Paire called for the trainer at two sets, 5-0 and 30-0 down against Diego Schwartzman after being given a code violation for unsporting conduct and being told ‘you have to try your best’ by umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Men: Alex De Minaur (15)

Women: Serena Williams (6), Kiki Bertens (17), Alison Riske (28)

Brit watch

