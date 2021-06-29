Second seed Daniil Medvedev avenges his recent defeat by Jan-Lennard Struff

Daniil Medvedev got through in four sets

Second seed Daniil Medvedev avenged his recent defeat by Jan-Lennard Struff to move into the second round at Wimbledon.

On a bad afternoon for Germany in London, Struff – who beat the Russian in Halle a fortnight ago – went down 6-4 6-1 4-6 7-6 (3).

Unlike his nation’s football team, Struff did threaten a comeback from 2-0 down, but Medvedev took a tight fourth in the tie-break to get through.

“After those first two sets I thought I’d got it – then he started showing unbelievable tennis,” said Medvedev.

“The match turned around, there were so many opportunities for both of us and until the last point it was not over. It was a rollercoaster match so I’m happy to get through.