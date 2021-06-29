On this day in 2009: Wimbledon action goes on under a roof for the first time

Wimbledon's centre court roof was used for the first time at the tournament on this day in 2009

Wimbledon’s centre court roof was used in a match at the tournament for the first time on this day in 2009.

Rain stopped play during Dinara Safina’s fourth-round women’s singles clash with Amelie Mauresmo and history was made when a Wimbledon match was completed indoors for the first time in 132 years.

Safina was 4-1 up in the second set having lost the first 6-4 when the match was halted and after the action had resumed 10 minutes later, the Russian top seed went on to win 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Russia’s Dinara Safina won the first match to finish under the centre court roof (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The first serve under the new 3,000-tonne canopy came from 2006 champion Mauresmo at 5.19pm and the first winning shot followed from Safina in the same rally.

After the match, Safina said: “I didn’t have any problems in adjusting and I felt pretty comfortable. I wouldn’t say that the grass was slippy – everything was perfect.

“The crowd gets even louder – you feel them a bit more – so it is very nice to play under the roof. There is not really that much difference otherwise.”

The sold-out centre court crowd then witnessed Andy Murray’s thrilling five-set fourth-round win against Stan Wawrinka in the men’s singles.

Andy Murray falls to his knees after defeating Stan Wawrinka under the centre court roof in 2009 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Murray’s late-night 2-6 6-3 6-3 5-7 6-3 victory, the first full Wimbledon match to be completed under the roof, lasted three hours 56 minutes and concluded at 10.38pm – then the tournament’s latest finish.

Construction of Wimbledon’s centre court roof began in 2006 and was completed in April 2009. The cost – estimated at between £80-100million – has never been disclosed by the Lawn Tennis Association.