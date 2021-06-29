Fernandinho signs new one-year deal at Manchester City

Manchester City captain Fernandinho with the Premier League trophy

Manchester City captain Fernandinho insists he has unfinished business at the club after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 36-year-old will stay on at the Etihad Stadium until 2022 and is targeting another shot at the Champions League, having lost to Chelsea in their first final last month.

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet and so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they’re looking for,” said the Brazilian.

????? ????! ? We're delighted that @fernandinho has extended his contract at the Club! ? Tap below for the full story! ? ? #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 29, 2021

“In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets.

“Obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.

“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there.”

Fernandinho joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has made 350 appearances and won 12 domestic trophies during that time, becoming the joint-most decorated player in League Cup history last season when he won a sixth Carabao Cup.

“Fernandinho’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.

“He is an outstanding footballer – one of the best in the world in his position – and an exemplary professional.

“Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players.

“He is our captain; our leader and it is a position he has excelled in. There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho’s knowledge and experience.