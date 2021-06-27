No new worries for England as Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell train separately

Ben Chilwell

Isolating England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell continue to train away from the main group ahead of the Euros clash with Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s men are preparing for Tuesday’s mammoth last-16 tie against Joachim Low’s men, which will be played in front of more than 40,000 fans at Wembley.

England have no fresh concerns heading into the match, but Mount and Chilwell continue to have to train away from the main group.

While the remaining 24 squad members were in action on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch at St George’s Park, the pair worked in isolation on an adjacent pitch.