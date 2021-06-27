Harry Kane’s cartwheel and Budapest turns orange – Sunday’s sporting social

Harry Kane

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Harry Kane looked sharp in training. Watch the celebration though skipper!

3 ball challenge…. first time? No problem ????????? pic.twitter.com/LCXGGWqvaC — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 26, 2021

Italy were celebrating a quarter-final spot… just!

Budapest is turning orange as Holland face the Czech Republic.

A big clash with Portugal for Thibaut Courtois and Belgium.

Our goal is clear: getting through to the next round! ?? #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/PCM7D5J9AA — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) June 27, 2021

Karim Benzema was fully focused.

Lukas Klostermann was staying busy.

Pablo Sarabia was looking forward to the last 16.

Kasper Schmeichel celebrated 10 years at Leicester.

Thanks for all the love and support over the last 10 years. It’s been incredible! More to come…. ? pic.twitter.com/cjKroOIfWp — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) June 27, 2021

Mohamed Elneny was working hard.

There is no finish line. pic.twitter.com/mO4qomtID2 — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) June 27, 2021

Joe Morrell vowed Wales would come back stronger.

Chris Gunter was critical of the way Euro 2020 was set up.

Cricket

England prepared for the start of their one-day international series against India.

? ball done, now for some ⚪️ ball ? ODIs kicking off today ??#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WqtSNAoLoA — Kate Cross (@katecross16) June 27, 2021

It was a special day for Sophia Dunkley.

Kevin Pietersen celebrated bringing up 41.

Good morning and thank you for all the birthday wishes! ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 27, 2021

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was down but not out after losing time at the Tour de France.

Not the best day but there’ll be better ones to come. Chapeau @mathieuvdpoel ?? #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/482CAUzZ7W — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) June 27, 2021

Golf