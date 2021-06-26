On this day in 2012: England captain Jamie Peacock ends international career

Jamie Peacock retired from the international stage in 2012

England captain Jamie Peacock announced his retirement from international rugby league on this day in 2012.

The 34-year-old Leeds prop decided to call time on his 12-year career on the international stage, although he said he would play on with Leeds, having signed a new two-year contract taking him to the end of 2014.

Peacock made his England debut against Russia in the 2000 World Cup and led England for the last time in their 18-10 win over the Exiles in June 2012.

Peacock played 21 times for England (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

“The last achievement I felt I could have with England would be to right the wrong and beat the Exiles team and this has happened,” said Peacock, who ended his international career with 21 England caps and a further 26 for Great Britain.

“To play and captain your country is the highest honour within the game and this was a decision that was not taken lightly.

“In 2000, when I made my debut, it was beyond my wildest ambition and dreams that I would then go on to represent my country nearly 50 times and captain them for seven years.