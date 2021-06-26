‘It’s how I imagine an all-inclusive cruise’ – Johanna Konta on Wimbledon bubble

Johanna Konta at a press conference at Wimbledon on Saturday

Johanna Konta may not cruise through Wimbledon but the British number one feels fit and ready for what she hopes will be another successful campaign.

Konta reached the quarter-finals on her last appearance two years ago having made the last four in 2017.

Like every other player in the draw, she is staying in a hotel in the centre of London, with a strict bubble meaning competitors are only allowed to leave to travel to the All England Club.

The 30-year-old, who lives in west London, said: “It is very odd. It’s odd to drive past my home every day on the way to Wimbledon.

“It’s a small price to pay to be able to be back and playing again here at Wimbledon. The way the set-up is, it’s quite similar to the US Open. It’s kind of like an all-inclusive cruise. I’ve never been on a cruise, but that’s how I imagine an all-inclusive cruise to be.”

Konta has struggled for form over the last 18 months but won her first title for four years on grass in Nottingham two weeks ago.

She then pulled out of the events in Birmingham and her home town of Eastbourne to manage a long-term knee issue that she admits could be a concern for the rest of her career.

“I feel pretty good,” said Konta. “I was able to kind of offload it, then build it back up. The pain has stayed quite low and the management of it is going well. I’m playing normal, so I’m looking forward to competing here.”

Konta is the 27th seed but has been handed a tricky first-round match against Czech Katerina Siniakova, who won the French Open doubles title earlier this month and was runner-up at the grass event in Bad Homburg on Saturday.

“She’s very competent on this surface, she’s just a very good player,” said Konta.

“It’s going to be a tough match for me. But I’m looking forward to it. I’m just looking forward to playing. Regardless who I play it was going to be a tough match.

Johanna Konta won her first title since 2017 in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“So it will just be a great opportunity for me to play against someone who’s in good form at one of the biggest stages in the world.”

British men’s number one Dan Evans is the 22nd seed but also has a tough draw against one of the most experienced grass-court campaigners in 39-year-old Feliciano Lopez.

Evans has had a brilliant 18 months overall, winning his first ATP title in Melbourne in February and beating Novak Djokovic on his way to the semi-finals on clay in Monte-Carlo.

Success in the grand slams is the one thing that has been missing, with Evans only winning two matches in his last five major tournaments.

But the 31-year-old will not put too much pressure on himself, revealing he was inspired by watching a programme about England’s Euro 96 campaign to keep things in perspective.

He said: “I was just watching a show last night, actually Teddy Sheringham said it, there’s a picture of him in 96 with Darren Anderton. He was telling Anderton that this is why you play. It was a picture before the Germany match.