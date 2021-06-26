Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to series-levelling victory

Brook Lopez, left, forces a turnover

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a crushing 125-91 victory over the Atlanta Hawks and level their Eastern Conference finals series at 1-1 on Friday night.

The Bucks led throughout in Milwaukee, setting up the win with a 20-0 run late in the second quarter and staying at least 30 points ahead through the second half.

The key for Milwaukee was to shut down Trae Young, who had 48 points and 11 assists in Atlanta’s narrow three-point win in Game 1.

The Greek Freak was in attack mode: 25 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 11/18 FG pic.twitter.com/QWeGjtm9Gv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 26, 2021

This they achieved in emphatic style, as Young managed just 15 points while conceding a career-worst nine turnovers before being taken off almost four minutes before three-quarter time.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points for Milwaukee, Khris Middleton had 15 along with seven rebounds and eight assists, and Antetokounmpo had nine rebounds to go with his team-leading points haul.

Despite his dismal return, Young was still the Hawks’ top scorer on a bleak night, ahead of Danilo Gallinari with 12 points and 11 each for John Collins and Cam Reddish.