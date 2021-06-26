F1 host Steve Jones to miss Styrian Grand Prix after Billy Monger tests positive

Channel 4’s Formula One presenter Steve Jones will be absent from the Styrian Grand Prix after Billy Monger contracted Covid-19.

Welshman Jones, who anchors the broadcaster’s highlights package, is isolating in Austria after pundit Monger’s positive test on arrival. David Coulthard and Mark Webber will front the channel’s coverage.

While only Monger has contracted the virus, a number of Channel 4’s staff are in quarantine as a precaution.

Lead commentator Alex Jacques has been ruled out on those grounds, with Ben Edwards drafted in to call the race from London.

Monger, who will have to isolate in Austria for 10 days before he returns to England, tweeted: “Since arriving out here I’ve unfortunately tested positive for Covid.

“Gutted not to be joining the C4 team for the W Series and F1 coverage this weekend. Currently resting up and hoping to be fighting fit again soon.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “We can confirm a member of our F1 team has tested positive for Covid.