Dina Asher-Smith warms up for Tokyo with British Championships success

Dina Asher-Smith was victorious in Manchester

Dina Asher-Smith reclaimed the 100m title at the British Athletics Championships as she edged closer to the Olympics.

The 25-year-old won in 10.97 seconds at the Manchester Regional Arena on Saturday.

World 200m champion Asher-Smith, who last took the title in 2019, had earlier set a new championship record with a dominant run of 10.91 seconds in the semi-final.

The trackside timer initially clocked her final run at 10.71 seconds – a new British record – but was quickly changed to her official time.

Asha Philip and Daryll Neita were second and third respectively but Asher-Smith underlined her dominance over her British rivals ahead of the start of the Olympics next month.

She will run the Diamond League meet in Gateshead next month before heading to Tokyo with the opening heats of the Games on July 30.

Dina Asher-Smith sprinted to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

CJ Ujah qualified for the Olympics by taking the men’s 100m title in 10.05 seconds in Manchester after European champion Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start.

Andrew Pozzi finished a surprise third in the 110m hurdles after clipping hurdle eight but will still make the plane for Tokyo as he has the qualifying time. Tade Ojora took the British title.

Pozzi said: “I lost my rhythm and didn’t regain it. I was really close to the hurdles early on and un it was a bad run.

“The problem is when you do pick the pace up you are going to get closer to the hurdles and you have to adjust to that. I did a poor job of that.”

13.38 for Tade Ojora – a stadium record – to become ??????? ???????? in the men's 110m hurdles ? ? Results: https://t.co/KZEbAXz8Vy #MullerBritishChamps pic.twitter.com/H94buZY3Ki — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) June 26, 2021

Earlier, Laura Muir breezed into Sunday’s 800m final with a comfortable run.

Muir, a four-time European Indoor champion who already has the Olympic qualifying standard, won her heat in two minutes 05.41 seconds.

The 28-year-old also confirmed for the first time she will run both the 800m and 1500m in Tokyo.

She said: “I wanted to see how I raced over 800m. I’m really happy with that and how I was placing against other girls in the world. I’m ranked really highly up.

Laura Muir wins the women’s 800 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think I can make that Olympic final in the 800m and once there, anything can happen.

“So rather than put all the eggs in one basket, I’d rather spread them out a bit. The timetable works in Tokyo. I know I’m strong. I know I can double. I know I’m good in both events. So I might as well do it.”

Training partner Jemma Reekie also reached the final by winning her heat in two minutes 01.46 seconds.

Elliot Giles, who set a new British 800m record in Poland earlier this year, ran one minute 47.28seconds to advance to Sunday’s men’s final.

.@jessturner400h and @meghanbeesley book their place at #Tokyo2020 Turner (54.83) took the victory and the stadium record while Beesley ran a SB (55.80). #MullerBritishChamps pic.twitter.com/L3xdEmcwME — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) June 26, 2021

Jessica Turner won the women’s 400m hurdles title and booked her Team GB spot.

She added: “I have never been so nervous before a race as I wanted this so much. It was the best feeling as I crossed the line. I can’t tell you how much that means to me.”