Max Verstappen dominates practice for the Styrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen dominated practice at the Styrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen completed a practice double for the Styrian Grand Prix as Valtteri Bottas spun in the pit lane.

Verstappen, who leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 points ahead of the eighth round here at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, followed up his fastest effort in the first running by finishing quickest in the concluding running of the day.

The Dutch driver was three tenths ahead of McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, with the Alpine of Esteban Ocon third. Hamilton was fourth, 0.384 seconds adrift of his championship rival.

Max Verstappen lands P1 for the second time on Friday Who impressed you most in FP2? ?#StyrianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/zL5OsUEE9X — Formula 1 (@F1) June 25, 2021

Hamilton’s team-mate Bottas is under investigation by the FIA after he bizarrely lost control of his Mercedes in the pit lane.

The Finn, already 72 points off the pace in the championship, spun after he pulled away from his garage. He narrowly avoided the pit wall before coming to a standstill next to the McLaren garage.

The McLaren pit crew assisted Mercedes in helping a red-faced Bottas recover from his curious predicament, but then complained to FIA director Michael Masi.

“Michael that’s absolutely ridiculous,” said McLaren team manager Paul James. “He could have taken our guys out there, and the pit wall.” Masi was in agreement, with Bottas called to see the stewards.

Valtteri Bottas spins in the pit lane after being released He does very well to keep the car under control and avoid the barriers. He's helped by the McLaren team and he's now back on track#StyrianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/bRoftghlqA — Formula 1 (@F1) June 25, 2021

Mercedes have dominated Formula One, winning the past seven drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

But they are facing a stern examination of their credentials, with Verstappen’s triumph at Circuit Paul Ricard last Sunday Red Bull’s third in succession.

On the evidence of the action at the Red Bull Ring, the Dutchman remains the man to beat, but Hamilton will draw some comfort from posting a time quicker than his rival, despite it being deleted after he ran wide at Turn 10.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso finished fifth for Alpine ahead of the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel.