Lotus Cars take pole position on Norwich kits as new sponsorship deal agreed

Norwich have announced Lotus Cars as the club’s new shirt sponsor for the 2021-22 season.

Earlier this month, the Premier League newcomers terminated their commercial deal with betting firm BK8 Sports amid outrage over sexually provocative marketing content, with the club apologising for “an error of judgement”.

The partnership with Norfolk-based Lotus will see their logo feature across the Canaries’ first-team, academy and women’s kits as well as on training wear.

Lotus already had a relationship with the club, sponsoring the training centre and academy over recent seasons and their branding was on Norwich’s ‘racing green’ away shirt between 2003 and 2006.

“We’re delighted and excited to be able to confirm Lotus as our new front of shirt sponsors,” Norwich’s chief operating officer Ben Kensell said on the club website.

“Through the club’s many dealings with the Lotus team, our relationship has grown from strength to strength.

“Since 2019 Lotus has proudly sponsored our training centre, and we’ve worked together on some great initiatives for our junior supporters, with the logo featuring on junior kits for the last few seasons.

“We are now delighted to be taking our partnership to the next level and we’re all excited to see the Lotus logo return to our first-team match kits.”

Kensell, who is set to leave the club at the end of the month, added: “Norwich City and Lotus are two iconic Norfolk brands, who are very much aligned in their wider visions and values. This is the perfect next step in our relationship.”

After being promoted as winners of the Sky Bet Championship, Norwich have already started planning for next season following the sale of key midfielder Emi Buendia to Aston Villa for a record fee.

The Canaries have brought in winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen while goalkeeper Angus Gunn has returned to the club after joining from Southampton on a four-year deal.