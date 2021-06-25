5 players to watch as Euro 2020 moves on to knockout stages

Croatia’s Luka Modric is hoping to hit form at the right time

Euro 2020 has reached the last-16 stage.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five players to watch in the knockout rounds.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Kevin De Bruyne has returned from injury to deliver some influential performances for Belgium (Wolfgang Rattay/AP/Press Association Images)

Belgium have sparkled in fits and starts and look like they could have another gear. Holders Portugal – and the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo – stand in their way in the next round but, if they get through that mouth-watering clash, the Red Devils will be serious contenders for the crown. Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne, now fit after injury kept him out of the first game and a half, is their chief inspiration. He already has a goal and two assists to his name and his link-up play with in-form striker Romelu Lukaku makes Belgium a deadly proposition.

Emil Forsberg (Sweden)

The RB Leipzig midfielder has enjoyed a superb start to the tournament as Sweden have emerged as one of the surprise packages, topping Group E ahead of Spain. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with Bayern Munich, has netted three times, including a double against Poland. He may not be the huge presence Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have been if fit, but he is proving an effective figurehead in his own way.

Luka Modric (Croatia)

The Croatian scored a superb goal against Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Croatia looked laboured in their opening defeat against England and some even dared to suggest that Modric was past it. If the performance against Scotland in their last game is anything to go by, however, reports of their demise are premature. Modric looked every inch the world-class player he has been in a highly influential display, capped by a stunning goal. With Modric at their heart, Croatia will hope to rekindle the spirit that carried them to the 2018 World Cup final.

Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)

The Sampdoria winger, regarded as the next big thing in Danish football, has made a big impression in the early stages of Euro 2020. The 20-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Christian Eriksen and netted with a brilliant long-range strike as the Danes clinched their place in the last 16 with a memorable 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen. His value is rising and the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan and Tottenham are reportedly interested.

Karim Benzema (France)

Benzema was back in the goals for France against Portugal (Franck Fife/AP/Press Association Images)