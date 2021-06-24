England’s potential route to Euro 2020 glory

An England supporter holds a team scarf aloft

England will play Germany at Wembley for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as their possible route to glory became clearer on Wednesday night.

The final group games concluded in thrilling fashion, with Germany’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich securing them a last-16 tie on Tuesday against Gareth Southgate’s side.

England’s potential opponents changed several times on a roller-coaster night, with games against France or ‘group of death’ rivals Germany, Portugal and Hungary all on the cards before both Group F deciders ended in 2-2 draws.

Raheem Sterling’s winner against the Czech Republic on Tuesday ensured England won Group D (Mike Egerton/PA)

Germany twice came from behind against Hungary, with substitute Leon Goretzka’s 84th-minute equaliser booking their Wembley date.

World champions France will play Switzerland on Monday and Portugal will take on Belgium on Sunday.

Should England finally get one over old foe Germany at a major tournament for the first time since 1966 they will head to Rome for a quarter-final tie the following Saturday against either Sweden or the Ukraine.

?️ MATCH REPORT: Germany were within 6 minutes of a shock EURO 2020 exit until Leon Goretzka's goal downed Hungary….#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

But that would be the only game they would be required to play away in the remainder of the tournament.

If all went well, they would be back at Wembley for a semi-final, which could be against Wales, on July 7 and the final four days later.

If Wales beat Denmark in their round of 16 tie in Amsterdam on Saturday, they will face either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in their quarter-final.