Becks’ kitchen antics and Gary Neville to go blond? – Tuesday’s sporting social

Football

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell reacted to the news that they have to isolate until Monday.

I’m absolutely gutted to have to miss tonight’s game. I’ll be cheering on the boys as usual and ensuring that I’m ready to go again when called upon. Come on @England! — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) June 22, 2021

It’s a tough one to take and I’m gutted but i want to wish the boys all the best tonight in the game, I’ll be cheering you all on. I will make sure i am ready for when i can rejoin the squad. Lets go @England! — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) June 22, 2021

England checked in at Lord’s ahead of their Czech Republic test.

Football celebrated Pride on the day UEFA did not allow the Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours.

David Beckham was busy in the kitchen.

Gary Neville was tempted to follow Phil Foden’s lead and go blond.

Might go for it anyway !! ? https://t.co/ALtMNJMv9h — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 22, 2021

Liverpool marked four years since the arrival of Mo Salah.

#OnThisDay in 2017, @MoSalah became a Red… ? Since then, he’s gone on to score 1️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ goals in 2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ appearances, won 4️⃣ trophies and broken so many records ? ? ?????????? ? pic.twitter.com/qJvgZZMNCf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2021

Sergio Aguero celebrated Argentina’s progress at the Copa America.

Cricket

England’s players geared up for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Kevin Pietersen was backing any England player willing to drop out of Ashes contention for family reasons.

Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing. Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate! FOUR MONTHS with no family on Ashes Tour? ?? pic.twitter.com/boR9rwuzGh — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 22, 2021

Tennis

Wimbledon was getting ready.

The defending champ returned.

The merchandise was printed.

Darts

Good arrows to start the day from Wayne Mardle.

Motor Racing

Onwards for Valtteri Bottas.

Cycling

Chris Froome charted his return to the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas sat down for his pre-Tour chop.