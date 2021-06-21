The sporting weekend in pictures

England defender John Stones, right, came closest to scoring against Scotland

The oldest international rivalry in football took place at Wembley as England played out a goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night.

John Stones hit the post in the first half, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to deny Stephen O’Donnell in a tense Group D clash in the European Championship.

Matteo Berrettini broke British hearts at Queen’s, Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 and New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson produced a bowling masterclass at the Ageas Bowl in the World Test Championship against India.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from across the weekend.

England could not make the breakthrough against a stubborn Scotland outfit at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Dream Of Dreams ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II with racing manager John Warren, second left, and jockey Frankie Dettori, right, inspect horse Reach For The Moon at Royal Ascot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England and India Women played out a draw in their one-off Test in Bristol (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Andre Savelio scored his first career hat-trick in Hull FC’s 64-22 victory at Leigh Centurions (Richard Sellers/PA)

Attila Fiola scored the opening goal for Hungary in their 1-1 draw with France (Darko Bandic/AP)

Germany boosted their chances of reaching the last 16 with a 4-2 win against defending champions Portugal (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Exeter reached the Gallagher Premiership final after a 40-30 success against Sale Sharks (Ashley Western/PA)

Harlequins players celebrate after stunning Bristol Bears in extra-time during a 43-36 triumph at Ashton Gate (Nigel French/PA)

Robert Lewandowski, centre, celebrates scoring the equaliser in Poland’s 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday (David Ramos/AP)

Milwaukee Bucks won the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Brooklyn Nets with an overtime victory (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Jamie George poses with the Greene King IPA Championship trophy after Saracens made an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership (Ashley Western/PA)

Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her maiden WTA title at the Viking Classic Birmingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a late equaliser in stoppage time during the Vanarama National League play-off but his side lost on penalties (Nigel French/PA)

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson dismissed India captain Virat Kohli during his five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship final (Adam Davy/PA)

Matteo Berrettini kisses the trophy after winning the cinch Championships, defeating Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie (John Walton/PA)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen left it late to win the French Grand Prix (Nicolas Tucat/AP)

Matteo Pessina, bottom, scored the only goal in Italy’s 1-0 triumph against Wales (Massimo Insabato/PA)

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brace in Switzerland’s 3-1 defeat of Turkey (Ozan Kose/AP)

Devin Booker recorded his first career triple-double as Phoenix Suns won game one of the Western Conference final against Los Angeles Clippers (Ross D Franklin/AP)