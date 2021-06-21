Morecambe, Motherwell and Doncaster eye Rangers winger Josh McPake

Scotland Uncer-21 international Josh McPake is in demand

Morecambe, Motherwell and Doncaster are battling to sign Rangers winger Josh McPake.

The trio want the 19-year-old but face competition from Oldham and Tranmere, the PA news agency understands.

Scotland Under-21 international McPake is likely to be allowed to leave Ibrox on loan again next season spending last term at Morton and Harrogate.

He made 23 appearances for Harrogate after joining in January, helping them finish 17th in Sky Bet League Two and win the FA Trophy.

May’s 1-0 win over Concord Rangers – 2020’s delayed final – saw Harrogate make history as they became the first EFL team to win non-league’s showpiece final.

McPake’s contract at Rangers expires next summer and he previously admitted he had an eye on his future.

He said: “I’ve got a year left on my contract at Rangers and coming down to England has been a great experience but also exposed me to a new market as clubs are always watching the games in League Two.