Football rumours: Manchester United make £50m bid for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane and Youri Tielemans

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly made an initial offer to Real Madrid for defender Raphael Varane. The Manchester Evening News says United offered £50m for the 28-year-old, but the Spanish giants are believed to be holding out for £80m. The two sides remain in dialogue as the Red Devils seek a compromise.

Leicester are hoping midfielder Youri Tielemans will sign a new deal with the club in the summer, according to the Leicester Mercury. The 24-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus following an impressive season with the Foxes.

Staying with the Foxes, The Telegraph reports the club have stepped up their interest in RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka. The 22-year-old has scored more than 60 goals in the last two seasons in the Austrian Bundesliga, with Leicester reportedly gearing up to make a £30 million offer in the summer.

The Guardian reports Crystal Palace have made contact with former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre as they continue to seek Roy Hodgson’s replacement. The 63-year-old is believed to be interested in coaching in the Premier League, having been sacked by Dortmund in December, and is set to hold talks with Palace in the next few days.

The Daily Express says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. Klopp is believed to have singled out the 21-year-old as an ideal replacement for Roberto Firmino, following a stellar 17-goal campaign in LaLiga.

Social media round-up

Chelsea 'reach verbal agreement with Achraf Hakimi' as Inter Milan make their demands https://t.co/smPkm7BJN8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 17, 2021

Arsenal must stump up £60m for James Maddison with Leicester star ‘top of their list’https://t.co/sUYOmS4h1R pic.twitter.com/5fHA33BtLv — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 17, 2021

Players to watch

Conor Coady: Everton want to pursue the signature of the Wolves centre-back, according to Football Insider.

Everton are setting their sights on Wolves’ Conor Coady (Bradley Collyer/PA)