Evra mocks Pogba and Ronaldo while Superman returns – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Patrice Evra, centre, poked fun at Paul Pogba, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo, right
Patrice Evra, centre, poked fun at Paul Pogba, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo, right

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.

Football

Patrice Evra mocked Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gianluigi Buffon returned to Parma.

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling got competitive.

Harry Maguire was ready for Scotland.

Happy 31st birthday Jordan Henderson.

Mohamed Salah hit the beach.

North Macedonia did things differently.

Wayne Rooney and Sven will be reunited this summer.

Lionel Messi was all smiles in Argentina training.

Paul Pogba showed some love.

Michael Owen praised Wales.

Rio Ferdinand met a couple of Scots.

Real Madrid bid farewell to Sergio Ramos.

F1 driver Carlos Sainz also sent his best wishes.

Fikayo Tomori signed a permanent deal at AC Milan.

Tim Cahill was focused.

Swansea gave Connor Roberts a new nickname.

Cricket

Joe Root loved England’s new kits.

Jonny Bairstow loved turning out for Yorkshire.

KP got what he wanted.

Tennis

Wimbledon wished Rafael Nadal well.

Serena put her daughter through her paces.

Jodie Burrage is heading to SW19.

Formula One

Ferrari turned the clock back.

A smooth ride to the track for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris, George Russell and Sebastian Vettel were ready for this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

Look at that face!

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith had hayfever issues.

Jazmin Sawyers had a dig at footballers.

MMA

Conor McGregor made a promise as he continued training.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News