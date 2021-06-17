David Bedingham half-century leads Durham to victory over Lancashire

David Bedingham in action

A blistering fifty from David Bedingham allowed Durham to get back to winning ways in their Vitality Blast campaign as they beat Lancashire by six wickets at Emirates Riverside.

Bedingham scored his second successive T20 fifty as the hosts chased down a total of 152 with 14 balls to spare to secure their third win in four matches in the competition.

Liam Livingstone had scored 65 for the visitors after they opted to bat, but the rest of the Lightning outfit struggled, including Jos Buttler who was dismissed for a duck.

Durham were rocked by a coronavirus scare before the start of play, but only one change to their line-up was required from their defeat to Nottinghamshire as Sean Dickson replaced Jack Burnham.

GLOS WIN!!! ??? The Shire win by two runs (DLS)!! Two sixes off the final three balls made all the difference for The Shire ? A superb 62* off 39 balls from @ian_cockbain proving vital ?#GoGlos?? pic.twitter.com/8kxfv6NkHd — Gloucestershire Cricket? (@Gloscricket) June 17, 2021

Ian Cockbain hit his first half-century of this year’s competition to earn Gloucestershire a narrow win over Middlesex after rain prevented a nail-biting finish.

Cockbain and Ryan Higgins, who top-edged the final ball of the 18th over from Steven Finn for six, did just enough to edge their side ahead by two runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations.

Until then, Gloucestershire had been behind the rate, but Cockbain, who finished on 62 not out from 39 balls, tilted the contest in their favour as they reached 157 for five when a downpour halted play.

Middlesex had posted 179 for five after being put in, built around Joe Cracknell’s 41-ball 67 – the 21-year-old’s second successive half-century.

Graeme White's quickfire 37 and a tight spell of 1/15 from Wayne Parnell's four overs weren't enough as the Steelbacks went down in the 19th over. — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) June 17, 2021

Northamptonshire slipped to a fourth straight defeat as Derbyshire ended a two-game losing streak with a five-wicket victory in the North Group match at Derby.

A disciplined Derbyshire performance with the ball restricted Northamptonshire to 141 for eight and the Falcons, led by an unbeaten 48 from Leus Du Plooy and 44 from Matt Critchley, eased to their target with 10 balls to spare.

Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 38 and Graeme White made 37 from 24 balls but Northamptonshire were restricted by George Scrimshaw’s one for 13 from four overs and a spell of two for 23 from Conor McKerr.

? Sadly, the rain has won tonight and the match is abandoned. Both sides take one point from this fixture. https://t.co/NIj2grdFtI — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) June 17, 2021

Surrey and Sussex remain unbeaten after their keenly-anticipated South Group showdown at the Kia Oval was abandoned because of rain.

Sussex had included Ollie Robinson in their squad for the first time since he was suspended by the ECB for last week’s Test match against New Zealand for offensive historical social media posts, but he was left out of the final XI.

After the start was delayed for 20 minutes, Surrey reached 53 for two from five overs having been put in before rain forced the players off again.