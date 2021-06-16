Pogba follows in Ronaldo’s footsteps with press conference drink removal

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle from the press conference table at Euro 2020, after Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from his line of sight earlier in the week.

The Frenchman, who put in a man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 group stage win over Germany on Tuesday, was awaiting questions from the press.

Spotting the bottle of alcohol-free Heineken 0.0, Pogba – who has spoken of his Muslim faith previously – reached over and moved it out of sight.

Pogba’s performance in France’s Euro 2020 opener saw him crowned Star of the Match, for which he was awarded a star-shaped trophy sponsored by Heineken.

“The perfect way to start! Amazing team performance,” he tweeted, alongside a picture of himself smiling with the award.