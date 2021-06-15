On This Day in 2012: Michael Laudrup unveiled as Swansea’s new manager

Michael Laudrup was confirmed as Brendan Rodgers' replacement on his 48th birthday

Former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Denmark midfielder Michael Laudrup was unveiled as Swansea’s new manager on this day in 2012.

Laudrup, confirmed as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement on his 48th birthday, went on to lead Swansea to their first major trophy when they won the 2013 League Cup.

The Swans had just finished 11th in their first Premier League season – and Rodgers had departed to become Liverpool manager.

Laudrup, who won five LaLiga titles with Barcelona and Real Madrid as a player between 1991 and 1995, had been out of work for nine months after resigning as Real Mallorca boss in September 2011.

He had previous managerial spells at Brondby, Getafe and Spartak Moscow and became Swansea’s third manager in four years.

After being announced as the Welsh club’s boss, Laudrup said: “I’ve spoken to many people about Swansea. Everyone knows the style of football they play and it suits my way of thinking.”

Swans chairman Huw Jenkins said: “There is no doubt about his standing as one of the game’s greatest footballers, but we also see the qualities he has as a manager.”

Swansea won their first two league games under Laudrup at the start of the 2012-13 season and embarked on their glorious League Cup run.

The road to Wembley included wins against Liverpool and Chelsea, in a two-legged semi-final, before the Swans romped to a 5-0 win against Bradford in the final to qualify for the Europa League.