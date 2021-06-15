Leicester striker Jamie Vardy becomes co-owner of American club Rochester Rhinos

Jamie Vardy is the new joint-owner of New York state-based Rochester Rhinos

Leicester striker Vardy, 34, has bought “a minority stake” in the New York state-based club, which has not played a competitive game for four years.

A club statement, posted on Twitter, said: “The Rochester Rhinos are delighted to announce that Premier League star Jamie Vardy has become a co-owner of the club.

“The Leicester City striker has bought a minority stake and is excited by the prospect of being part of a journey that puts the Rhinos and Rochester back on the map after a four-year hiatus.

“This is a huge coup for Rochester and the Rhinos. Jamie is known throughout the soccer world and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us as a co-owner.

“Hopefully this fantastic news will give everyone connected with the club the belief that there are good times ahead.”

Rhinos, the only non-Major League Soccer club to have won the US Open Cup, announced in November 2017 they would go on hiatus as they sought extra funding.