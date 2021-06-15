Football rumours from the media

Manchester City would like to tie Raheem Sterling down to a new deal

What the papers say

Manchester City are said to be keen to bring Raheem Sterling back to the table to discuss a new deal, reports the Daily Mail. The paper said the Premier League champions do not want to see the England striker, who has two years left on his contract, potentially leave on a free transfer and would like to offer an extension despite a difficult term last season.

Aaron Ramsey could be on his way out of Juventus, the Daily Mirror says. The 30-year-old former Arsenal player appeared to be against a move away from the Serie A side, but rumours suggest he could be looking for a reunion at the Emirates.

Sticking with the Gunners, and their move for Nabil Fekir has hit a stumbling block after Real Betis turned down their initial bid for the attacking midfielder, the Daily Mirror says. The France international has also been linked with Liverpool.

Tom Heaton is said to be on the cusp of sealing a move back to Manchester United, writes the Sun. The Aston Villa goalkeeper, 35, was previously on the books of the Old Trafford side and will act as back-up with Sergio Romero and Lee Grant’s futures not sealed.

Everton will have to pay at least £20million if they want to sign Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon, the Daily Mail says. The 22-year-old was approached by Newcastle in January and the Portuguese side are said to be open to loaning the midfielder with a view to a permanent move.

Social media round-up

Man Utd could try player-plus-cash deal for Harry Kane that would delight Ole Gunnar Solskjaer https://t.co/orf2dvoIAx pic.twitter.com/kV5fxhspt7 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 14, 2021

Players to watch

Jack Grealish: Chelsea have emerged as favourites to land the Aston Villa and England midfielder with Fichajes reporting the Blues will get their man ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho: The player’s representatives are said to be confident a deal can be agreed which will see the winger move to Manchester United, the Daily Mirror says.