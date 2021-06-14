The sporting weekend in pictures

Christian Eriksen’s collapse and England’s opening Euro 2020 win dominated the headlines.

England’s Raheem Sterling scored the winner against Croatia
Euro 2020 took centre stage – for the right and wrong reasons – as it kicked off this weekend.

There was concern for Christian Eriksen after his cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark, while Raheem Sterling’s goal the following day proved decisive when England took on Croatia at Wembley.

Elsewhere, Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic won at the French Open while England crumbled to defeat against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from over the last few days.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after he collapsed during the match against Finland in Copenhagen (Friedemann Vogel/AP)
The Sweden squad team pose next to a sign which reads “Get Well Christian” ahead of training in Spain (Julio Munoz/Pool via AP)
Raheem Sterling celebrates his winner as England beat Croatia 1-0 in their opening Euro 2020 match (Martin Rickett/PA)
England players were booed for taking the knee by some fans at Wembley ahead of their game with Croatia (Nick Potts/PA)
Johanna Konta won the Nottingham Open for her first WTA title in four years (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Joe Root is dismissed as they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)
New Zealand inflicted England’s first home Test series defeat since 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)
North Macedonia’s Goran Pandev celebrates his goal against Austria at Euro 2020 (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his Inter Milan team-mate Eriksen after scoring against Russia (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)
Barbora Krejcikova, right, and compatriot Katerina Siniakova, won the women’s doubles at the French Open – her second success of the weekend  in Paris (Thibault Camus)/AP)
Krejcikova beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win the French Open on Saturday (Christophe Ena/AP)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the men’s singles at Roland Garros (Thibault Camus/AP)
Sussex’s Phil Salt helped them to victory over Gloucestershire in the Vitality Blast on Friday (David Davies/PA)
Denzel Dumfries, right, was the match-winner for Holland against Ukraine (John Thys/AP)
